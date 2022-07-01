Hairball Brings Rock & Roll Back To Bayfront Sunday

DULUTH, Minn. – Hairball, one of the most popular cover bands in America, is taking the stage at Bayfront Festival Park this Sunday as part of the 4th of July festivities in Duluth.

It’s an annual rock-and-roll tradition for the band to perform to thousands of fans at Bayfront who jam out to all the greatest hits, like Def Leppard, Guns n’ Roses, KISS, Bon Jovi, Queen and so many more.

One of Hairballs’ lead singers, Dave Moody, who is a former bass player for Billy Ray Cyrus, says it’s an experience like no other, with plenty of pyrotechnics.

“You got five video walls, you got smoke bombs, lasers, you’ve got more pyro than a 70s KISS concert. We’re there to burn your eyes out of your head, leave you gob-stocked and leave you sticky broke and confused whenever you leave the place,” Moddy told FOX 21’s Dan Hanger. “So our job is to make you forget your troubles for a couple hours. And have a big time and celebrate to the biggest songs that were ever written.”

Gates open at 3 p.m. Sunday. Music starts at 3:45 p.m. Tickets start at $25. It’s an all-ages show.

For ticket information, click here.