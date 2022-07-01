Hermantown Baseball’s Cam Pietrusa Signs NLI to Mesabi Range Baseball

Pietrusa will suit up for the Norseman next season.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- On Thursday, the Hermantown baseball team announced on Twitter that their very own Cam Pietrusa put pen to paper signing on with the Mesabi Range baseball team.

Pietrusa graduated in 2021 and after going to UMD during the fall semester, taking time away from the sport, he realized it wasn’t time to hang up the cleats.

“During my fall semester at UMD I didn’t play any sports and I just realized I couldn’t live without playing any sports at that time so I wanted to try and play another sport after high school,” says Pietrusa, “I’m just glad I got the opportunity to play at the next level, people want me to play at their school, I just think it’s great.”

