Job Posting For Chief Of Police Announced

DULUTH, Minn. — On Friday, the City of Duluth announced the job posting for the Chief of Police position opened up.

This position will be vacant due to Chief Mike Tusken retiring August 1.

The City of Duluth is looking for someone to provide strong and clear leadership to it’s police department. As well as ensure the health and safety to Duluth’s residents.

The hiring process steps are from a press release below.

Job posting live on July 1, 2022

1st public meeting in July; Where: Central location; When: TBD

2nd public meeting later in July; Where: East location; When: TBD

Job posting closes on July 31, 2022

August – candidate review and interviews

Early September – 3rd public meeting with finalist (or finalists); Where: West location; When: TBD and dependent on when there is a finalist (or finalists)

More details will be announced at a later date. To apply for the position, click here.