Jurassic Quest Visits The DECC

DULUTH, Minn.– The DECC ‘roared’ Friday with Jurassic Quest, the worlds largest dino event.

Featuring life sized dinosaurs, rides, and fossil exhibits, this event was anything but extinct. A unique exhibit of dino trainers, baby dino’s, and even watching a live raptor show.

People were able to get the full interactive adventure of living in the prehistoric ages. The show will continue through Sunday, so get your tickets while they’re availabe.