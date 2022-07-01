MN State Patrol Urging People To Drive Carefully Over 4th Of July Weekend

DULUTH, Minn.– With the increased number of foot and motor vehicle traffic on the road this holiday season, MN State Patrol Officers are urging people to be smart before getting behind the wheel.

The State Patrol is asking people to follow basic car safety like wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, removing distractions while behind the wheel, and not to drive while under the influence of alcohol or other substances.

“Make sure you’re a defensive driver. Make sure you’re aware of your surroundings and what is going on around you. We are going to have these higher traffic volumes this weekend and typically we have more crashes, which leads to more injury crashes and even fatal crashes,” Minnesota State Patrol Sargent, Troy Christianson, said.

Authorities are also reminding people to find a sober ride home if they plan to drink. For pedestrians, their best advice is to be careful when crossing the street.