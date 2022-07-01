Two Dead After Motorcycle Crash In The City Of Rice Lake

RICE LAKE, Minn. — St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office reported two motorcyclists are dead after a crash with a truck in the City of Rice Lake.

The accident happened around 9:00, Thursday night on a curve of East Calvary Road near the intersection of 4th Avenue South, according to a press release.

A 28 year-old woman from Fredenberg Township was driving the truck and she survived.

The motorcyclists, a 42 year-old man from the City of Rice Lake and a 50 year-old man from Canosia Township, did not survive.

Their names are being withheld until family are notified.

The Minnesota State Patrol and the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office are investigating this case.