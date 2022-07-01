UW-Superior Teaching Summer Tennis Lessons

UWS Tennis will have another session the second week of July and early August, each session is three weeks long.

SUPERIOR, Wisc.- The UW-Superior tennis team is holding tennis lessons for kids ranging from the youth level through 18U.

The lessons focus on the technique and strategy as well as the mental aspect of the game, with hopes they will translate on to the court in game play.

“Just see tennis grow in Superior, that’s kind of the goal. We work a lot with the high school teams, just kind of going out to matches, they come out to our matches and we just wanted to provide them with an opportunity to get better because they haven’t really had that in the past so we’re just like ‘Well if we can grow the game in this area and benefit them and benefit us, it’s kind of fun,'” says head tennis coach CeeJay Schaffner.

