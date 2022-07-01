Wisconsin’s 1st Monkeypox Case Identified, State Health Officials Say

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) identified on Thursday, June 30 the first confirmed case of orthopoxvirus, presumed to be monkeypox, in a resident of Dane County.

A news release says the patient is currently isolating and the risk remains low for the general public. As of June 30, there have been 396 confirmed monkeypox and orthopoxvirus cases in the United States due to this outbreak. DHS, federal, state, and local partners are working closely together to investigate and monitor the current monkeypox outbreak.