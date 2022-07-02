FDLTCC Law Enforcement Graduation

CLOQUET, Minn.– The Fond Du Lac Tribal Community College held a graduation ceremony for their Law Enforcement program on Friday.

15 students got their Law Enforcement Professional Skills Training Diploma. Instructors and alumni, like Ian Johnson of the Duluth Police Department, spoke at the ceremony to celebrate the students achievements.

Representatives from the local law enforcement were also in attendance. This is the program that Duluth Police Mike Tusken will be taking over starting in August.