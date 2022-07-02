One Injured After Jet Ski Explodes

KINNEY, Minn. – One person is recovering from injuries after a jet ski exploded Saturday afternoon.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office got word of the accident around 12:47 p.m. July 2, 2022 on Lake Little 14. That is approximately 15 miles north of Kinney.

An investigation determined a 42-year-old Virginia man had just refueled the jet ski and was about 15 to 20 feet from shore when he tried to start it. It was then that the engine compartment exploded.

The driver jumped off the jet ski and into the water after seeing the fire. He was wearing a life jacket and floated in the water until people on shore nearby assisted him.

First responders assisted the man at the scene with treatment of non-life threatening injuries. They were likely caused from the impact of debris from the explosion. He was transported to Essential Health-Virginia for additional treatment.