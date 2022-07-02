Public Comment Period Begins For Blatnik Bridge Alternatives

TWIN PORTS – Anyone who uses the Blatnik Bridge to get across the Twin Ports can now help transportation officials plan its replacement.

The public comment period is open for people to view the possible locations of the bridge, and whether it should shift slightly west or east of its current position.

People can also see different designs for how the bridge will connect with Highway 53 and Hammond Road in superior.

Comments can be left on the interactive page.

Plans are to come up with a final design in 2028, with a new bridge completed by 2032.