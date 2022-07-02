Volkswagen of Duluth Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary with Goat Yoga

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Volkswagen of Duluth celebrated 10 years of business on Saturday with a goat yoga class.

The non-traditional exercise format took place at their dealership in Hermantown and combines mini goats and yoga.

Goat Yoga originally started in Oregon in 2017 and was picked up in Duluth just a couple years ago. Since then, they have been partnering with venues like local breweries to spread the relaxing experience.

“Animals just help people feel good and relax and laugh and there’s no judgement. People are here mostly for the goats and there’s benefits in stretching and breathing. So, it’s a good combination of animals and the yoga,” Duluth Goat Yoga Founder, Angela Abernathy says.

Goat Yoga classes will continue to take place on Saturdays through the fall at their home venue in rural Duluth.