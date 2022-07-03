Hairball Returns to Bayfront

DULUTH, Minn. – Hairball made it’s triumphant return to Bayfront Festival Park Sunday, presenting the holiday weekend with it’s rocking spirit. It was raining when the gates first opened, but that didn’t stop people from pouring in to enjoy the opening acts along with food and drinks.

“I’m here for the music, I grew up with rock music all throughout my childhood with my dad loving it and all that and I figured why not after five years of living here,” said rock enthusiast, Arik Amelette.

“I’m here to make new friends. I’ve been here last year, it was so much, like I love it,” said Ashley Reinnkall, a Hairball goer. “Yeah, exactly,” Kendall Sletten agrees.

A rock and roll experience that brings to light acts that were put on decades ago, Hairball covers such artists as KISS, Van Halen, Journey, and Queen, and when asked, “What cover do you hope to hear tonight?”

Amelette says, “I would have to say Led Zeppelin.”

“Honestly, there’s not anything in particular that I’m looking for, but I just love to hear the music, you know the rock and roll,” responds Sletten.

“Motley Crue, 100 percent,” Reinnkall says.

“Motley Crue,” said Cody Tesser, a Hairball goer.

The event also featured the new Lakeshore entrance. This new gate was put in place to ease crowd congestion and is accessible from the Lakewalk right behind the DECC.