Juvenile Arrested After Shooting At Other Minors, Then A Car In Cloquet

CLOQUET, Minn. — A juvenile boy is in custody after Cloquet police say he was responsible for a shooting there this weekend.

Cloquet police say an officer was flagged down on Saturday night at 11:15 near Cloquet Avenue and 15th Street by three people in a car riddled with bullet holes, who said that they were just shot at.

Just minutes before, two boys waved down a random woman driving in her car on Pinehurst Park Drive, and told her they were being shot at.

She took them in, then the shooter opened fire on her car.

None of them were hit by the bullets.

Police went to Pinehurst Park and found shell casings from more than 10 rounds.

Law enforcement officers found the suspect on Sunday, and brought him to the Arrowhead Juvenile Center for second-degree attempted homicide.

They also found a gun.

The ages of everyone involved have not been released.

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office and the Fond du Lac Police Department helped with the investigation.







