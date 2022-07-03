One Dead From Shooting Near Duluth’s Endion Park

DULUTH, Minn. – One person is dead after a shooting near Endion Park in Duluth Saturday night.

Police say they got word of the shooting in the area of North 16th Avenue East and East 1st Street around 9:23 p.m. July 2.

When officers arrived, they found one person injured.

Mayo Ambulance transported the person to a hospital in the city, where they later passed away.

Police say this is an active investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.