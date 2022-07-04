Busy Holiday Weekend for Liquor Stores

DULUTH, Minn. – With the gloomy weather, one local liquor store was busy Monday morning with people coming in to stock up to celebrate indoors.

Lake Aire Bottle Shoppe on London Road has been busy restocking their shelves all weekend as it is one of their busiest times of the year. Management says people started to pour in around 11 this morning and have been busy since.

“Pretty busy you know we actually have been pretty busy having more people and just having to stock a ton of stuff and it’s been good for business. Most of our customers are surprisingly Canadian coming out here or leaving but they’ve been really good so far,” said Lake Aire Bottle Shoppe Clerk/Stocker, Jackson Hill.

This weekend’s popular items were Summer Shanty, Gin and Tonic, and Moscow Mules.