Duluth Pack Offers Free Pair of Socks to First Responders and Military Personnel

On the Fourth of July the Darn Tough Socks are Free to First Responders and Retired or Active Military Personnel When Identification is Provided

Duluth, Minn.–First responders and service members can pick up a free pair of socks on this Independence Day from one local business that wants to honor them.

Any police, fire, active duty military member, or veteran can pick them up at Duluth Pack today, as long as they bring their I.D. The company says since it’s products are made in America, it wants to give back to the community of service members who protect our country, especially on holidays like today when many of them are still working.

Duluth Pack Store Manager, Mark Whitcomb said, “It’s always great to connect with the community. Everybody that comes in, we can ask them questions about like what they’ve done, and what they did in the past. It’s a great way to connect with people. It gives my staff a great chance to just break down barriers and have a conversation with people in our community”.

Duluth Pack offers 10% off of purchases to first responders, service members, and veterans every day. The store is open until 8 p.m., so pick up your free pair of socks while supplies lasts.