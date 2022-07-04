Duluth’s Fourth Fest And Fireworks Postponed After Rainy Independence Day

DULUTH, Minn. — The popular Fourth Fest in Duluth was cancelled by organizers on Monday due to the rainy weather.

The DECC says that this not only includes the fireworks show, but also the live music performances and vendors at Bayfront Festival Park.

The new tentative date for the festivities is set for this Friday, July 8th.

The DECC will update the public on any further rescheduling on its website and social media pages.