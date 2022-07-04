Jet Ski Explodes After Driver Fills It With Gas On Iron Range

A man's jet ski explodes while he's on it, Lake Little 14.

Duluth, MINN.–A jet ski exploded on an Iron Range lake over the weekend right after the driver filled it up with gas.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says it and other agencies were called out to the explosion on Saturday, July 2, at 4:30 p.m. on Lake Little 14, which is about 20 miles Northwest of Virginia.

The driver, a 42-year-old man, was alone and had just filled his jet ski up with gas.

He tried starting it up, but the engine exploded while he was about 20 feet away from shore.

The driver immediately jumped off of it as it caught fire.

Thankfully the driver was wearing a lifejacket and was able to float in the water until people on the shore spotted him. He was brought to the hospital with some injuries that aren’t life-threatening.