KYN: Superior Porchfest

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Music… a driving force that pulls people together through such feelings of nostalgia, love, and unity. The town of Superior is hosting Porchfest this summer with the hope to spread these feelings through the community.

“We have an awesome town, we’re just trying to make it a little bit better so that our neighbors know each other,” said Siggy’s Musical Garden Board Member, Paul Finkbeiner.

Superior Porchfest happens once every two weeks throughout the summer in the backyards of those in the community.

“It is free to the public, you just bring your lawn chair, you can bring a picnic and it’s pretty awesome that people will open up their backyards to get to know some people. ” Said Finkbeiner.

He goes on to say, “We live in a town where these old houses were built for congregating, playing cards, chess before the big days of TV and neighbors knew each other. They helped each other shovel snow before we had modern technologies and with some of the other things that have come around, we see people being more secluded.”

The event is put on by Siggy’s Musical Garden, a non-profit that promotes music and art education.

“The board has done really good at being a true non-profit where the proceeds that have come in from sponsors as in the city of Superior, a lot of the insurance companies in town have sponsored porches and sponsoring the porches does pay for the event for all summer. There has been some grants that they have been able to acquire, they’re also for outreach programs just like this,” Finkbeiner says.

There are sixteen venues and host houses can request musicians that they would like to have perform

“Getting to know your neighbors, just makes your neighborhood a little bit better,” said Finkbeiner.

All proceeds from Porchfest go toward bringing musical acts like these into senior citizen high rise to help make people feel better and provide healing.