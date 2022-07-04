St. Scholastica’s Zach Edwards Setting Records in European League of Football

Edwards has racked up 3,958 total passing yards and has a chance to get to four thousand.

St. Scholastica’s own Zach Edwards who graduated in 2020 and is currently playing in the European League of Football for the Barcelona Dragons is now the All-time passing leader in the league.

Edwards has racked up 3,958 total passing yards and has a chance to get to four thousand, making him the first player in the league’s history to do so.

No surprise considering, Edwards finished his career with the Saints as the all-time leader in completions, passing yards and touchdowns.