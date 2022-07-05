Duluth International Regatta Returns to Lake Superior Waters

The regatta will take place Saturday, July 9 on Silver Bay, at the site of the rowing center, the club encourages spectators to come out and watch.

DULUTH, Minn.- After a two year hiatus, the Duluth Rowing Club is hosting their annual Duluth International regatta, inviting clubs from the United States and Canada to compete in the waters of Lake Superior.

The regatta will take place Saturday, July 9 on Silver Bay, at the site of the rowing center. All ages and levels of competitors are set to participate including junior, open and master rowers, who will compete in 28 events.

The club says they’re excited to compete against some talented crews from across the western Great Lakes.

“Well the Duluth club really has some strong teams. Many of the adult rowers have been to national, international competitions, we also have some tough competition from the other clubs because they too have some competitive crews,” says the club’s women’s team co-captain Jenny Peterson, “We’re looking forward to having some really strong events for the mixed masters four, eights fours and quads, we have some great junior event, some singles that have done well in Thunder Bay, so we’re looking forward to having a great day.”

The Duluth Rowing Club will have around 300 rowers participating and will include a special 100th anniversary celebration of Walter Hoover, a Duluthian who won the prestigious Diamond Skulls event at the Royal British Henley regatta on July 8, 1922.

“At the time, he’s a single rower and it’s like the most prestigious race anyone could every win back in the 1920s. So actually during the regatta, we will be christening a boat in his honor, the Walter Hoover 1922,” says Peterson.

The regatta will start with the first race around 8:30 AM and run until around 4 PM, the club encourages spectators to come out an watch.