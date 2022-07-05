Duluth’s Best Bread Getting Creative With New Flavors

Duluth, MINN.–Duluth’s Best Bread is getting creative when it comes to trying new things. The bread company has been busy creating pastry items with fun flavors mixed in, for all ages to enjoy.

There are pizza roll donuts, and even cool ranch Dorito pieces blended into their sourdough. These new items are included in Duluth’s Best Bread’s monthly subscription option called the “Taste Tester Boxes”, and can only be ordered through the company’s website.

“We’re putting mac and cheese into sourdough break. We’re putting cocoa pebbles onto brownies, we’re even putting Doritos into sourdough bread”, says Counter Helper Ruby Lillegard.

There are three subscription box options, with the biggest option offered for $55. The treats will be hand delivered and right now they are accepting orders for this specific box of goods through Sunday, July 10.