The Rogue Eagle Miniature Golf Course “Soft Opening” in Proctor

Duluth, MINN.–The Rogue Eagle, located in Proctor, is a brand new spot for miniature golf with fun things for the whole family to enjoy. The new spot is currently in the “soft opening” phase of getting their business started, meaning some construction must be finished in the parking lot before a grand opening happens at a later date.

The fun and challenging course follows the storyline of a rogue eagle trying to navigate it’s way through different locations. Each mini golf hole has it’s own creative theme highlighting a geographical landmark. With the door being open for only a few days, owners say they’ve already experienced a good turnout on the course.

When asked if he’s happy with the turnout so far, Co-Owner Luke Lindstrom said, “We’re really excited, like I said, I can hear the laughs and the screams that they got a hole in one through the wall. And it does, it just makes me smile and I’m really happy that we’ve done this here”.

Owners at The Rogue Eagle ask for customers to be patient while the construction in the parking lot is being finished.