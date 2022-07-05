UMD Hockey Adds New Strength and Conditioning Coach

Jeremy Golden brings more than a decade of experience to UMD.

DULUTH, Minn.- The men’s and women’s hockey teams will have a new strength and conditioning coach creating their workout programs, UMD announced on Tuesday.

Jeremy Golden brings more than a decade of experience, having coached for the Providence College hockey teams, University of New Mexico, Santa Clara University, Cornell and most recently the University of Virginia.

Golden says, he’s excited for the opportunity to work with these elite programs and be a part of the success.