Woman Attacked In DECC Ramp On Fourth Of July

Alexandra Burnley,

DULUTH, Minn. — A 65-year-old woman is recovering after she was attacked in the DECC ramp on Monday, according to Duluth police.

The DPD says officers were called out to the scene just after 6:30 p.m. where they found the victim, who said she was assaulted.

An officer later caught up to the 37-year-old male suspect at the Downtown Transit Authority and got into a struggle with him after the man advanced toward the cop.

The suspect was brought to the hospital for a mental health evaluation, then the St. Louis County jail where he’s facing several assault charges.

The victim was brought to the hospital for treatment and is expected to be okay.

 

Categories: Crime, News, News – Latest News, Public Safety

You Might Like

Fox21 Livestream Banner Generic 728x90