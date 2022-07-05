Woman Attacked In DECC Ramp On Fourth Of July

DULUTH, Minn. — A 65-year-old woman is recovering after she was attacked in the DECC ramp on Monday, according to Duluth police.

The DPD says officers were called out to the scene just after 6:30 p.m. where they found the victim, who said she was assaulted.

An officer later caught up to the 37-year-old male suspect at the Downtown Transit Authority and got into a struggle with him after the man advanced toward the cop.

The suspect was brought to the hospital for a mental health evaluation, then the St. Louis County jail where he’s facing several assault charges.

The victim was brought to the hospital for treatment and is expected to be okay.