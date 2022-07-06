2 Teens Facing Charges After Aurora Gas Station Robbery

AURORA, Minn. — An armed robbery involving two teenagers occurred at the Lucky 7 in Aurora Tuesday night, according to the East Range Police Department.

A press release said that just before 9:00 p.m., a masked and hooded teenage boy walked into the store with what the cashier thought was a firearm. He allegedly demanded various items while another suspect waited outside.

Police say the suspects ran after they stole tobacco, vape products, and cash.

Authorities say a 15 year-old boy was later arrested on charges of 1st Degree Robbery and Theft. Charges are pending for the 16 year-old.

The police department reported no one was hurt in the incident. The suspects have not been identified at this time.