CHUM Looking For Donations For Thanksgiving

DULUTH, Minn.– CHUM Food Shelf is asking for donations this month

to be able to start the ordering process for this upcoming Thanksgiving.

With the ongoing global pandemic and the rising levels of food prices, finding food to stock these festive meal boxes is becoming increasingly difficult. They are asking the community to help their cause, so they can help struggling families enjoy the holiday.

“We enjoy the spirit of the holiday season, and being with family and friends, and being able to cook a ginormous meal and enjoy it. Without that, and without us being able to give that away, it just doesn’t happen for a lot of families,” CHUM’s Director of Distributive Service, Scott VanDaele

Their fundraising goal for the end of the month is estimated to a little under $20,000.