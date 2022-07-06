Coffee Conversation: Zero Waste Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Teacher and environmentalist April Hepokoski stopped by the morning show Wednesday to talk about ways we can all reduce, reuse and recycle in our daily lives.

Hepokoski started Zero Waste Duluth on social media and is also a contributor to “Zero Waste Kids,” a book designed to help young people think smarter about trash.

For more on Hepokoski’s nature-based school and Zero Waste initiative, click below.

The Little Barnyard Preschool LLC

Zero Waste Duluth

Blog: Zero Waste Nature School