Duluth FC Wins at Home in Shutout Fashion

Duluth will host Med City FC Saturday at 7 PM with a chance to take first place in the Mid-west North conference.

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth FC returned home Wednesday after 3 games on road. The Bluegreens offense surged scoring 4 goals on the night to get the win over La Crosse Aris FC 4-0.

Duluth will host Med City FC Saturday at 7 PM with a chance to take first place in the Mid-west North conference.