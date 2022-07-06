Huskies Drop Series Opener to Larks

Duluth will look to get the split on Thursday at home, first pitch is set for 6:35 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- Coming out of the first half as Great Plains East division champions, the Duluth Huskies open the second half with a series against the Bismarck Larks.

However, the Huskies would drop the series opener Wednesday night 8-4, despite getting of to a great start with a Jonathan Vastine lead off home run.

