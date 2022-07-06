Juvenile Charged for the Murder of a 17-Year-Old in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – A person was charged for the murder of a 17-year-old Duluth male after a shooting this weekend.

The suspect was charged as a juvenile for murder in the second degree and for possession of a pistol by a minor. Witnesses stated that the victim went to an apartment on 16th Avenue East and 1st street with the intent to fight.

A verbal exchange occurred between the victim and the suspect. The suspect then shot the victim from several feet away.

The victim was transported to a Duluth hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The St. Louis County Attorney’s office has filed a motion with the juvenile court for certification of the proceeding. If the motion is granted, the suspect will be treated as an adult by the court system.

The suspect is being held without bail at the Arrowhead Juvenile Center. His next hearing will be on July 14.