Kids Legacy Golf Fund Hosts First Junior Golf Event

DULUTH, Minn.- Pike Lake golf course had over 30 kids out learning about golf and participating in a round of nine holes.

The event was for the Kids Legacy Golf Fund, an organization dedicated to promoting the game in the twin ports area. With the help of the fund, 50 sets of golf clubs have been donated for kids to have the opportunity to give the game a try and perhaps find a new passion for golf.

“What makes me want to do this, is when I grew up my uncle got me a wooden shafted two-iron for 25 cents at the goodwill, and that was my club. I snuck on the golf courses when I was young and pretty soon got caught and then I got to be a caddy and work through the golf business and I’ve been in it all my life and these kids, I think are going to take to this game really well,” says PGA golf professional Larry Brotherton.

The Kids Legacy Golf Fund will be at the Grand View, Proctor and Nemadji golf courses over the next few weeks, kids 8-14 are welcome. For more information check out Kids Legacy Golf Fund on Facebook.