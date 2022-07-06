New Entrance at Bayfront Festival Park

DULUTH, Minn. — With the popularity of concerts at Bayfront, DECC officials are looking to decrease entry time.

There is a new entrance at Bayfront Festival Park. The gate will help limit crowding for those who are entering the park.

The DECC staff has been working to produce this new gate for years. Last weekend, they opened the entry for the first time.

“We come and when everyone’s watching the show, we’re watching everyone. We’re trying to see how flow is because we really want people to have a fantastic experience when they’re here,” said the DECC Director of Communications, Lucie Amundsen.

The gate is located along the Lakewalk and is west of the Great Lakes Aquarium. It is not a VIP gate and it can be used by anyone that is attending Bayfront events.

Amundsen went on to say, “Trampled by Turtles, which is Saturday, is the day to remember this gate. There has been 9,300 tickets sold. This is a very big event, you’ll want to know about the gate.”

Along with the Trampled by Turtles concert, there will also be the Fourth Fest fireworks and other activities.

The gate will be open to the public for this weekends events.