The Expense of Youth Sports Continues to Grow

The cost of youth sports has grown to be a billion dollar industry, with the average cost ranging from $700-$1000 per month.

DULUTH, Minn.- Youth sports are huge in the Northland and at a young age kids tend to find their passion for athletics, but you know what they say, you have to pay to play.

The cost of youth sports has grown to be a billion dollar industry, between travel, equipment, lessons and even being a part of a team in hopes to make it to the next level.

But at what cost does the game become all business and no play?

Executive director of the Duluth Amateur Hockey Association and parent Bob Nygaard says, “You have a lot of single parent house holds, two parents that work, most sports now when you start branching off into the off season, not only hurt the check book, but also hurts the time you’re required, not just the kids but the parents are asked to spend on the road and a lot of them just get burned out on that.”

