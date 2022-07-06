Two Teens Arrested For Illegal Gun Possession In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.–Two 17-year-old boys were arrested on Wednesday for illegally possessing handguns, one of which had been stolen from Superior, according to Duluth police.

The DPD were called out to a disturbance involving teens armed with guns on the 800-block of East Upham Road, and found the teens near Baylis Street and Wildwood Drive.

The officers patted down the pair and recovered two handguns, including a stolen one.

Both guns were loaded, and officers found more ammo stashed in a bag.

Both teens are now jailed at the Arrowhead Juvenile Center.

One faces charges for having a stolen firearm, being a person who is not allowed to have a gun, and giving a fake name to police.

The other teen is facing charges for being a person who is not allowed to have a gun.

No one was hurt in the incident.