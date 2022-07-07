CSS Hosts Wizard of Oz Youth Theater Camp

DULUTH, Minn.–This week we took a trip down the yellow brick road over to the College of St. Scholastica’s (CSS) Wizard of Oz camp.

Kids ages six to fifteen-years-old have the opportunity to spend their summer days learning about all things Oz. Each kid gets cast a part, then they spend their week rehearsing for two big performances the following weekend. CSS offers several summer camps for kids but this week’s camp is focused on getting participants involved in theater. The college teamed up with Prairie Fire Children’s Theater Company to pull the camp off.

“This week is the first time we’re bringing Prairie Fire back post-pandemic, which is such a relief for us to be able to offer this for children. That break they’ve had away from their peers, that social emotional learning and growth and experience they have has been missing”, the Manager of Sales and Events, Breanne Tepler told us.

A modern rendition of Wizard of Oz will be stage-ready for the weekend’s performances in CSS’s Mitchell Auditorium.