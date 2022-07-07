Huskies Set Sights on Second Half

Duluth has a tough division schedule early in the second half.

DULUTH, Minn.- Coming off a strong finish to the first half of the season, winning the Great Plains East division, the second half is officially underway. The Duluth Huskies aren’t done just yet, general manager Greg Culver says the team has their sights set on finishing the second half on top.

“Knowing that you’ve got a playoff spot, then helps us focus on other things, sure do we want to win the second half over, oh absolutely. I had an opportunity just ten minutes ago to talk to a couple of the player and they are focused on winning the second half,” says Culver.

Standing in their way is a tough division schedule in the coming weeks.

“This second half is really going to prove what kind of team we are. We have 14 home games in the month of July, ten of them are against the top three teams. We’ve got Eau Claire, St. Cloud and La Crosse, ten great games, it’s going to be like Yankees, Red Sox, just great baseball and we’re going to see where we stack up,” says Culver.

The Huskies continue the series against the Larks on Thursday night at Wade Stadium.