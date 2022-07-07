Laws for Vehicle Tinting in Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn. — While tinting your vehicle may create a sharper look and also preserve the interior, you will want to follow your states laws before you shell out the money for it.

A basic four-door vehicle will cost between 300 and 500 dollars to tint at Elite Tinting and Graphics in Duluth.

“So it’s going to offer a lot of different benefits. It will offer to keep that interior cooler and the glass intact incase of an accident,” said Tinter at ETG Mike Riesing.

In Minnesota, vehicles can not have any tint on the front windshield and cars are limited to 50% tint on their side and rearview windows.

According to Minnesota State Patrol PIO Gordon Shank, “some aren’t aware of the tint law as its regarded to what they can and can’t have. Some people have moved here from another state and that tint may have been legal to that state. When they become a resident, they have to operate under the tint laws of Minnesota.”

There are a few exemptions to the tint regulations, including squad cars, limousines, and hurst’s. People can also get a prescription from their doctor, if there is a medical need to have tinted windows.

Shank went on to explain, “some people knowingly have it and we do interact with those people. They are issued citations. How they choose to remove it, they can remove it themselves or they can go to a shop.”

If you break the Minnesota tint laws, you may receive a minimum citation of $125. “There’s a few reasons. Visibility: it’s hard for drivers to see the darker the window tint,” said Shank.

“It’s an officer safety issue. The darker the window is, we don’t know what’s going on. There could be things that we need to see from an officer’s safety perspective.”

Dealerships and body shops who administer unlawful tinting are looking at a fine of $375 or more.