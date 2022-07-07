Three Incoming UMD Men’s Hockey Players Enter 2022 NHL Draft

The trio will add to the 116 total Bulldogs to be selected in the draft since 1970.

DULUTH, Minn.- Starting tonight 217 total hockey players dreams will come true as the 31 teams in the NHL will make their picks in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, stacking their teams with the future talent of their programs.

It’s no secret that UMD has produced some of the most outstanding hockey stars in the country. Three incoming Bulldogs have found themselves on the NHL’s final central scouting list going into the draft this weekend.

Isaac Howard, Cole Spicer and Aiden Dubinsky will wait to hear their names called over the next few days. According to NHL central scouting, Howard is ranked as the ninth best skater in North America and has just wrapped up his final season with Team USA where he tallied a total of 82 points in 60 games.

Spicer, also a member of the team, put up 39 points in 58 games ranking him at No. 121. Dubinsky, comes in as the 176th best skater in North America.

