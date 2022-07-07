UMD Men’s Hockey Adds Exhibition Game with St. Thomas

DULUTH, Minn.- If you’re for looking for a way to bring in the New Year, what better way than watching the UMD men’s hockey team?

The Bulldogs have added an exhibition game on New Year’s Eve down at Amsoil Arena against the University of St. Thomas.

Since it’s an exhibition game it won’t count for or against the team, nor will it impact season ticket holders. Fans can purchase tickets starting in September, ahead of the Bulldogs home opener against Arizona State on October 1.