Duluth Businesses Reacts To New THC Legislation

DULUTH, Minn.– When Minnesota passed a bill on July 1st that legalized cannabis edibles and THC-infused beverages. Some Duluth companies were excited to make use of this new law. Others, not so much.

This new bill allows up to 5 milligrams of hemp-sourced THC in edibles, the main intoxicating compound found in cannabis.

Despite the progress made through this bill, it has been causing some supply chain issues for local CBD stores. As more customers make their way to these shops, keeping products on the shelf can be more difficult.

“It’s a good thing, right. It’s a good thing when there’s a lot of business, but it can be bad for retailers when customers are coming in wanting something that we can’t provide because of supply chain,” Sutherland CBD co-owner, Craig Sutherland, said.

On the other side… local brewery Bent Paddle is bringing CBD infused drinks to their shelves. They are excited to experiment with their beverage craft, and work in different areas of drink.

“We have maintained focus solely on beer, and we are going to maintain focus on beer. This is going to be something we do on the side, but it’s a good compliment to folks looking for alt beverages. We are really excited for that,” said Pepin Young, Bent Paddle’s director of taproom and retail operations.

Working closely with Minnesota state sources, they plan to release these new CBD drink options within the next two weeks. They are anticipating a good response from their customers, and will continue to ‘paddle responsibly into these waters.’

“In a state that grows and continues to change and evolve with these ever changing things, we are right there with it. So, that’s what kind of cool about this whole idea of CBD and being able to now do it legally, and feel confident that we’re going to be able to do it safely,” Pepin said.

Bent Paddle will also come out with a CBD, and THC, infused drink options in August.

This law will continue to effect Duluth. More breweries and smoke shops are expected continue to come out with new THC options in the coming future.