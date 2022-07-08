Duluth FC Prepares for Rematch with Med City FC

Duluth FC will kick off against Med City tomorrow 7 PM at Public Schools Stadium.

DULUTH, Minn.- Back on June 25, Duluth FC beat top team Med City FC 2-1 in the final minutes of the game with back to back goals by Sam Thornton. On Saturday, the highly anticipated re-match, this time with the conference title on the line.

Duluth FC right on the heels of Med City sitting at about a tenth of a point from first in the Midwest North Conference. Already a shoe-in for playoffs but a win for the Bluegreens would propel them straight to regional semi-finals.

“Very organized defensive team but they’re dangerous on the counter-attack so we kind of talked about that throughout the week so I think we’ve prepared well for it and we kind of know what to expect so, just have to go out and do what we can do,” says Duluth FC midfielder Keegan Chastey.

“That’s been our goal all year, from the start we all came in and said we want to win the league so we’ve kind of had that edge, that momentum, that push the whole season so, obviously it’s extra exciting because it’s a rival game, we’ll have a lot of fans, it’s for basically the conference so I mean that puts a lot on it but you know we’ve always been excited and ready for this opportunity,” says defender Jake Starling.

