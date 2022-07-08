“Eighth Fest” Finishes July 4th Festivities

DULUTH, Minn.– Fourth Fest was canceled on the fourth due to bad weather, but that didn’t stop the fireworks from coming to Bayfront Friday night.

Gates opened at 4 p.m. today for “Eighth Fest.” Brining in a variety of food vendors, music, and of course fireworks. People from all over the community came out to spend time with their friends and family to cap off the Independence Day festivities, along with the sunny weather, and the views of Lake Superior.

“It’s a really cool atmosphere that they have down here in the park. You know, it’s kind of different than a lot of other places. I’ve done a few Fourth of July festivals, but kind of how they have everything set up here with the stage over there. I think it will turn out to be a pretty cool event,” All Star Catering employee, Trent Dalhoe, said.

All Star Catering showed up to feed event goers. Serving gyros, corn dogs, and other festival favorites, the employee’s were excited to get the event started and see the crowds of people trickling in.

“Making sure everything’s ready to go so we can kind of get what we need out to people when it gets a little bit busier here, but you know it’s pretty slow right off the bat. Once people start tricking in a little bit more for fireworks and everything, I’m sure it’ll pick up a little bit, and we will be doing pretty good,” Trent said.

“Eighth Fest” is the last of the Fourth of July weekend activities for Bayfront Park. It included Country Jam last Friday, and Hairball on Sunday. It does not get quiet yet, as Trampled by Turtles will play there tomorrow evening.