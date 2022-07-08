Garage Sale Supports Rescue Animals

DULUTH, Minn.–It’s rummage sale season and The Caddy Shack is hosting one with a cause.

The owner of The Caddy Shack in West Duluth came together with PJ’s Rescue for a rummage sale fundraiser. PJ’s Rescue is a volunteer lead non profit organization that strives to rescue homeless dogs that have been abandoned, neglected, or injured. They are able to provide a temporary safe space for dogs while working to find them a forever home.

Today’s rummage sale items come mostly from donations either through social media followers or from The Caddy Shack directly.

“Even fifty dollars helps feed seven puppies, so it does help a lot and we’ve had just an amazing amount of community support so that has been great”, President and Founder of PJ’s Rescue Tina Marcella tells us.

PJ’s Rescue will be hosting this rummage sale until 1 p.m. tomorrow, July 9. If you want to make a donation but aren’t interested in buying anything from the sale, they are also accepting donations through Paypal and Venmo.