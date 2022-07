Heritage Days Underway in Two Harbors

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – Two Harbors is busier than usual this weekend as they hold their annual Heritage Days.

The event takes place the first weekend following the Fourth of July holiday.

For 2022, activities got underway Thursday, July 7, and will continue through Sunday, July 10.

They include two parades, an arts/crafts fair, stage entertainment, and a street dance.

Fox 21’s Adam Jagunich traveled there to get a look at how this year’s event is coming along.

More information on Heritage Days can be found here.