Huskies Host Youth Baseball and Softball Camp

The Huskies will host a four day camp August 8-11 out at Wade Stadium. Find more information or register on their website.

DULUTH, Minn.- Friday morning the Duluth Huskies held their second youth camp of the summer, giving baseball and softball players around Duluth the opportunity to learn from the pros.

The camp focused on the basics of hitting, fielding and pitching and for the guys it was a chance to reminisce.

“I just love coming out and trying to give back what someone else did for me, because I was once one of these kids out here, at this exact same type of camp trying to learn anything I could to get better at baseball,” says Huskies shortstop Kristian Campbell.

“At one point we were in their shoes and you know, it’s nice to be able to share a love of the game and kind of sense that young, young enjoyment for the sport that we love as well,” says pitcher Michael Sarhatt.

The Huskies will host a four day camp August 8-11 out at Wade Stadium. Find more information or register on their website.