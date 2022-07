Huskies Shutout by Loggers

The Huskies will look for the split Saturday in Game Two, first pitch is set for 6:35 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Huskies hosted the La Crosse Loggers for the first time this season at Wade Stadium.

The Loggers would take Game One of the Great Plains East division match-up 6-0 on Friday night.

