Military Night at Halvor Lines Speedway

The gates open Sunday at 4 PM, is there is a chance of rain the race will be rescheduled for July 17.

PROCTOR, Minn.- If you have a need for speed the Halvor Lines Speedway in Proctor is hosting their annual military night Sunday, completely free to the public.

The night will feature giveaways, a chance to see the race cars up close and autographs from some of the drivers. The president of the track, Duane Caywood says they decided on free entry to try and fill the stands, bring in new race fans and honor those in the military.

“It’s where we get to say thanks to them, you know and we bring the honor guard in and that just kind of puts everybody in the right mood. You know, try to make it more special for them and that’s what I’m hoping for, I hope we pack the stands,” says Caywood.

