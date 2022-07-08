Movies in the Park Kicks Off

DULUTH, Minn. – Movies in the Park is kicking of the season Friday at Leaf Erickson Park.

It happens every Friday throughout the summer, showing a variety of family friendly films for people to enjoy. It’s a free event that is all about creating space and community.

“This is just something that I think has become a tradition for a lot of people. It just draws in hundreds of people to enjoy watching a movie on the big screen under the stars,” Greater Downtown Council President, Kristi Stokes says.

Friday’s showing at 9:05 is Sing 2. There will also be food trucks in attendance, and the delayed Fourth Fest fireworks show will also be in the background.

Next weeks movie is Beethoven and will be showing on Sunday rather than Friday. A complete list of movies and start times can be found on the Downtown Duluth website.